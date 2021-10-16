Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $15,620,865.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion and a PE ratio of -20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

