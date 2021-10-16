Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AXU opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $264.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

