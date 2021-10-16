Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.