Algert Global LLC Buys 16,890 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.04 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.