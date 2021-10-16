Algert Global LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exponent by 75.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 36.8% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,254,000 after acquiring an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.