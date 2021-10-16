Algert Global LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOM stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $776.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

