Algert Global LLC Sells 26,620 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quantum worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 69.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,052 shares of company stock worth $1,300,506 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

