Algert Global LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

