Algert Global LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDT opened at $50.12 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

