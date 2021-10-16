Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 533 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $18,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $76,384.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $15,111.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

Shares of ALCO opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.