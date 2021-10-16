AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

