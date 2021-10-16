Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ALIZY opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

