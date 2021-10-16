AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 89.6% in September

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NIE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,958. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

