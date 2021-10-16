Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 981 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

