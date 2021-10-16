Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 493 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.25 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.