Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 324 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $273.11 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,805 shares of company stock worth $82,078,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.