Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.32 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

