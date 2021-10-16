Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

NYSE:PPG opened at $160.30 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

