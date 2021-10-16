Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

