Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $326.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

