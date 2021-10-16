Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX opened at $161.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,908.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,473 shares of company stock valued at $36,129,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.