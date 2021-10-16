Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin Sells 13,888 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29.

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,833.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,810.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,577.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

