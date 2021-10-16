AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after buying an additional 149,609 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

MGM stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

