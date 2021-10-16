AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock worth $46,342,288. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $628.99 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $633.12. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

