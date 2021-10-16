AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

