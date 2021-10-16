AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $343,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

