AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $481.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $31,949,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

