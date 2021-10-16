Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $830,015.28 and approximately $43,618.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,722.10 or 1.00171363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.91 or 0.06283434 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.