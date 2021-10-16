Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $69.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 217,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,430. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 398,603 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,719. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,923 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,389 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $3,386,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

