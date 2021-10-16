Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Head to Head Review

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22% California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.30%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 49.01 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A California Resources $1.56 billion 2.23 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

California Resources beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

