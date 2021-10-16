Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.65.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.