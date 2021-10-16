Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

AGCB opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

