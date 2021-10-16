Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in September

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 219,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.25 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $536.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

