American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) versus Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Critical Analysis

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 7 1 2.64 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus price target of $43.81, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 12.45% 2.41% 1.58% Washington Prime Group -56.22% -80.65% -7.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Washington Prime Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 10.67 $140.37 million $1.16 33.71 Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.04 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.19

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Washington Prime Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

