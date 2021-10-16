American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIVN stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. American International Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded by Jack Wagenti on January 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Lithia, FL.

