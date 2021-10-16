American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AIVN stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. American International Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
American International Ventures Company Profile
