AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
