AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.