Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $207.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.98. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.