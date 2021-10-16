Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.54). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.53.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

