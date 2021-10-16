Analysts Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million.

CMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,844. CareMax has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,194,000. Finally, Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.