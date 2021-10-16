Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.73. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,010.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 148,434 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 266,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,557. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

