Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post sales of $155.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.69 million and the highest is $158.58 million. trivago reported sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

Several research firms have commented on TRVG. Mizuho cut their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth $501,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 328,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,807. The stock has a market cap of $948.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.75. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

