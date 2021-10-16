Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$2.81 EPS

Brokerages expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.62). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 2,555,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.