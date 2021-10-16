Analysts Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BWEN. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

