Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.05. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average is $217.87. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

