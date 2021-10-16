Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter.

GHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $914.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

