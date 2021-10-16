Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE HEP opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

