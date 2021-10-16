Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

