Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $134.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.30 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Tenable stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 600,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -195.58 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,952 shares of company stock worth $3,179,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

