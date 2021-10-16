Analysts Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.