Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,448,000 after purchasing an additional 194,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

